Left Menu

JMM candidate Bebi Devi leading in Dumri bypoll in Jharkhand

JMM candidate Bebi Devi was leading by 1,341 votes over her nearest AJSU party rival Yashoda Devi in the by-election to the Dumri Assembly seat in Jhakhands Giridih district on Friday, officials said. He had been representing the seat since 2004.The JMM has fielded Mahtos wife Bebi Devi as the candidate of the INDIA bloc, while the AJSU Party has nominated Yashoda Devi as the NDA candidate.

PTI | Giridih | Updated: 08-09-2023 10:57 IST | Created: 08-09-2023 10:57 IST
JMM candidate Bebi Devi leading in Dumri bypoll in Jharkhand
  • Country:
  • India

JMM candidate Bebi Devi was leading by 1,341 votes over her nearest AJSU party rival Yashoda Devi in the by-election to the Dumri Assembly seat in Jhakhand's Giridih district on Friday, officials said. After two rounds of counting, the JMM candidate, who is also the INDIA bloc nominee had secured 7,314 votes, while the AJSU Party candidate, an NDA nominee, got 5,973 votes. Giridih deputy commissioner-cum-district election officer Naman Priyesh Lakra told PTI that counting of votes began at 8 am on Friday for the by-election amid tight security. On reports of delay of around 10 minutes, he said counting of postal ballots had started at 8 am. The polling for the by-election was held on September 5. Of the total 2.98 lakh eligible voters, 64.84 per cent had cast their votes, they said.

The bypoll was necessitated by the death of JMM MLA Jagarnath Mahto, the state's Education Minister, in April. He had been representing the seat since 2004.

The JMM has fielded Mahto's wife Bebi Devi as the candidate of the INDIA bloc, while the AJSU Party has nominated Yashoda Devi as the NDA candidate.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Mexican president backs party's candidate selection process after dispute

Mexican president backs party's candidate selection process after dispute

 Global
2
Nigeria's opposition candidate Atiku to challenge election court ruling

Nigeria's opposition candidate Atiku to challenge election court ruling

Nigeria
3
Reliance's Performax Activewear eyes 5-fold growth in 3 yrs; becomes kit sponsor for Indian football team

Reliance's Performax Activewear eyes 5-fold growth in 3 yrs; becomes kit spo...

 India
4
Reuters World News Summary

Reuters World News Summary

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Exploring the Psychological Effects of Hunger on Your Mind

Why Your Note-Taking App Isn't Boosting Your Brainpower

Uncovering Ocean Floor's Hidden Potential in the Green Energy Revolution

Counting the Costs: How Drug-Resistant Infections Drain Our Economic Resources

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023