PM Modi changes display picture on X to G20 summit venue Bharat Mandapam

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-09-2023 13:46 IST | Created: 08-09-2023 13:44 IST
PM Modi changes display picture on X to G20 summit venue Bharat Mandapam
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday changed his display picture on microblogging website X to that of the Bharat Mandapam, the venue of the G20 summit.

The picture shows a brightly-lit Bharat Mandapam with a Nataraja statue installed there.

Modi changed his profile picture from that of the tricolour to his own while doing ''namaste''.

The G20 summit is scheduled to be held in Delhi on September 9 and 10, with US President Joe Biden, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, among others, expected to attend the meeting of developing and developed countries.

