British PM Rishi Sunak arrives for G20 Summit

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-09-2023 14:45 IST | Created: 08-09-2023 14:42 IST
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak Image Credit: Flickr
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak arrived here on Friday for the G20 Leaders Summit beginning on Saturday.

Sunak, accompanied by his wife Akshata Murthy, was welcomed at the airport by Union Minister Ashwini Choubey, British High Commissioner to India Alex Ellis and senior diplomats.

The visiting dignitaries appreciated the traditional dance performances in their honour at the airport here.

Sunak is scheduled to hold a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his three-day visit.

In an interview to PTI earlier this week, Sunak, the first Indian-origin prime minister of Britain, said the relationship between the UK and India will define the future of the two countries, even more than it is defining the present.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

World News Roundup: Azerbaijan says Armenian forces fired on its troops; Mor...

Study reveals how trees influence cloud formation

R. Praggnanandhaa, Now Nida Anjum Chelat: Young Indians Continue Stellar Show in Global Sports

Health News Roundup: US CDC says existing antibodies can work against new CO...

