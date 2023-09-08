FACTBOX-Who is attending the G20 summit in New Delhi?

Leaders from the Group of 20 (G20) major economies kick off an annual summit meeting on Saturday to coordinate policy on food security, debt problems of vulnerable countries and climate action.

Here is a list of those attending and some key leaders who are skipping the meeting in the Indian capital, New Delhi. G20 LEADERS: Argentina's President Alberto Fernandez Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau French President Emmanuel Macron German Chancellor Olaf Scholz Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi Indonesian President Joko Widodo Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman South African President Cyril Ramaphosa South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan U.S. President Joe Biden European Union: President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen and President of the European Council, Charles Michel SPECIAL INVITEES: Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Kumar Jugnauth Netherlands Prime Minister Mark Rutte Nigeria's President Bola Tinubu Oman's Sultan Haitham bin Tarik al-Said Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed OTHERS ATTENDING: U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen The heads of the United Nations, the International Monetary Fund, the World Bank, the World Health Organisation, the World Trade Organisation, the International Labour Organisation, the Financial Stability Board and the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development. NOTABLE MISSING GUESTS: Chinese President Xi Jinping (represented by Premier Li Qiang) Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador Russian President Vladimir Putin (represented by Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov) Sources: Reuters, officials, state media and domestic media

