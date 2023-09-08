Left Menu

UK's Sunak says he does not plan to advise India on Ukraine war stance

Reuters | Updated: 08-09-2023 18:22 IST | Created: 08-09-2023 18:15 IST
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak Image Credit: Flickr
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on Friday that it was not his place to tell India what position it should take on Russia's war in Ukraine, in an interview to news agency ANI.

"It's not for me to tell India what positions to take on international issues, but I know India rightly cares about the international rule of law, the UN Charter and respect for territorial integrity," Sunak said when asked about India's stance.

India has avoided blaming Moscow for the war and has called for a solution through dialogue and diplomacy. The Financial Times reported on Friday that Sunak would urge his Indian counterpart to "call out" Russia on the war.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

