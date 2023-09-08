"This is win of PM Modi's work": CM Dhami after BJP wins Bageshwar seat

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami extend greetings to Bharatiya Janata party candidate Parvati Das for winning the Bageshwar bypoll and said that this is the win of the works done by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi. After the results, Dhami held a press conference where he said "First of all, I would like to thank the people of Bageshwar and express my gratitude to the people that they have continuously maintained their faith in BJP. This is the victory of our Prime Minister Modi's work, his attachment towards Uttarakhand and the Uttarakhand government is working under the guidance of Modi ji."

A total of five candidates took part in the bye-election, but the main contest remained between the BJP's Parvati Das and the Congress' Basant Kumar. The death of Parvati's husband, Chandan Ram Das, from the Bageshwar constituency necessitated a bye-election in the Bageshwar Assembly. While Congress candidate Basant Kumar was previously the vice president of the Aam Adami Party's (AAP) state unit, He resigned from the AAP to join the Congress Party. CM Dhami further said that the government will carry forward the work led by late Chandan Ram Das.

"We are determined to take forward all the works done by Late Chandan Ram Das in Bageshwar as a tribute to him. Our priority will be that Bageshwar should progress in every field and move forward on the path of development. I also congratulate Parvati Das," Pushkar Singh Dhami added. Further, speaking the G20 Summit which will start on Saturday in the national capital, Dhami said "This is a big program for India, the whole world has seen the power of India. Under the leadership of PM Modi, the meetings realted to the Summit has been organized in every state. Everyone has seen the culture of India, the speed with which India is progressing, the whole world is watching it."

The summit will be hosted at the state-of-the-art Bharat Mandapam Convention Centre at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi. This is the first time that the G20 Summit is taking place under India's presidency. The event will be attended by many global leaders and delegates. India assumed the G20 presidency on December 1 last year and about 200 meetings related to G20 were organized in 60 cities across the country. (ANI)

