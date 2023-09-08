Left Menu

PM Modi wishes speedy recovery to Spanish president

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday wished a speedy recovery to Spanish President Pedro Sanchez and said his insightful views will be missed during the G20 Summit.Sanchez had earlier announced that he would not be able to travel to the Indian capital to attend the meeting as he had tested positive for the coronavirus.Praying for your good health and speedy recovery sanchezcastejon.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday wished a speedy recovery to Spanish President Pedro Sanchez and said his insightful views will be missed during the G20 Summit.

Sanchez had earlier announced that he would not be able to travel to the Indian capital to attend the meeting as he had tested positive for the coronavirus.

''Praying for your good health and speedy recovery @sanchezcastejon. We shall miss your insightful views during the upcoming G20 Summit. At the same time, a warm welcome to the Spanish delegation which has come to India.'' At the G20 Summit, Spain will be represented by Deputy Prime Minister Nadia Calvino and Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares, according to the Spanish embassy here.

