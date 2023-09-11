UK's Hunt to focus on reducing inflation at autumn statement - Bloomberg

British finance minister Jeremy Hunt will focus his November budget update on reducing inflation, he told Bloomberg News in an interview broadcast on Monday.

"The one thing I can absolutely say is that our focus in the autumn statement will be on bringing down inflation and delivering the prime minister's goal to halve inflation and the Bank of England's target to get it down to 2%," he said.

