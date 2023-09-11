Left Menu

UK's Hunt to focus on reducing inflation at autumn statement - Bloomberg

Reuters | London | Updated: 11-09-2023 17:57 IST | Created: 11-09-2023 17:20 IST
UK's Hunt to focus on reducing inflation at autumn statement - Bloomberg
Jeremy Hunt Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

British finance minister Jeremy Hunt will focus his November budget update on reducing inflation, he told Bloomberg News in an interview broadcast on Monday.

"The one thing I can absolutely say is that our focus in the autumn statement will be on bringing down inflation and delivering the prime minister's goal to halve inflation and the Bank of England's target to get it down to 2%," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US CDC says existing antibodies can work against new COVID variant; Meta Platforms must face medical privacy class action and more

Health News Roundup: US CDC says existing antibodies can work against new CO...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: US CDC says existing antibodies can work against new COVID variant; Biden administration takes abortion pill dispute to US Supreme Court and more

Health News Roundup: US CDC says existing antibodies can work against new CO...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Biden administration takes abortion pill dispute to US Supreme Court; Analysis-Wegovy launch in UK may underline Novo Nordisk's need to get ahead of Lilly

Health News Roundup: Biden administration takes abortion pill dispute to US ...

 Global
4
G20 stands resolute in its mission to deliver for global good: PM Modi

G20 stands resolute in its mission to deliver for global good: PM Modi

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Exploring the Psychological Effects of Hunger on Your Mind

Why Your Note-Taking App Isn't Boosting Your Brainpower

Uncovering Ocean Floor's Hidden Potential in the Green Energy Revolution

Counting the Costs: How Drug-Resistant Infections Drain Our Economic Resources

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023