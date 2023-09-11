Tributes paid to poet Subramania Bharathi on his death anniversary in Pondy

Puducherry assembly speaker R Selvam paid floral tributes to legendary poet and veteran freedom fighter Subramania Bharathi on his 102nd death anniversary on Monday. Assembly Speaker R Selvam paid homage at the statue of the poet here. Ministers, legislators and delegates of different outfits also paid tributes. The poet had a sojourn in Puducherry during the then French rule for eleven years from 1908. He composed several patriotic songs and also hymns in praise of several temples here. The Puducherry government acquired the house where the poet lived in 1973 and set up the museum and the research centre which has been much sought after by literary personnel and also research scholars.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)