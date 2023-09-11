TN civic body’s SC woman president goes missing
A Scheduled Caste woman, who is the president of Nayakaneri panchayat near Ambur in the state has reportedly gone missing, police said on Monday.
Indhumathi went missing on September 9 from her house in Ambur.
"We have received a complaint in this regard and are enquiring," Thirupathur Superintendent of Police Albert John said.
An election related case has already been filed in the high court, said a source adding Indhumathi has been facing opposition from her community members since the local bodies' elections.
