Monson Mavunkal cheating case: ED's seven-hour interrogation of state Congress chief K Sudhakaran ends

After facing nearly seven hours of interrogation, state Congress chief K Sudhakaran on Monday left the Enforcement Directorate office here, where he had appeared in connection with a cheating case in which the prime accused is self-styled antique dealer Monson Mavunkal. The senior Congress leader reached the ED office at around 11 AM for interrogation in the case registered by the Crime Branch.

Addressing the media after the interrogation, Sudhakaran said he has handed over all the documents sought by the agency.

''I have nothing to hide, so I have given all the details they have sought,'' Sudhakaran said.

The Crime Branch had earlier arrested and released him on bail in a case filed on the basis of a statement by complainants who lost money in the cheating case. They claimed that they had handed over the money to Mavunkal in the presence of Sudhakaran.

When the allegations cropped up against him two years ago, Sudhakaran denied them.

The issue had snowballed into a political controversy as images of Mavunkal along with Sudhakaran emerged. Sudhakaran had said he had gone to Mavunkal's residence for treatment as the latter claimed to be a trained cosmetologist.

Mavunkal had allegedly made false representations about himself and his business to various people and collected money from them. Many images of Mavunkal with senior police officers and bureaucrats of the state have surfaced.

Cherthala resident Mavunkal, who claims to be in possession of rare and historic antiques, was arrested by the police Crime Branch in September 2021. He is facing charges of having swindled Rs 10 crore from several people.

Mavunkal was recently sentenced to multiple life imprisonments in a case of rape of a minor girl.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)