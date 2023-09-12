Russian state TV shows video of NKorea's Kim disembarking train, meeting officials

A Russian state television correspondent on Tuesday published a video clip of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un disembarking from his train in Russia and being greeted by Russian officials.

Separately, Russia's natural resources minister said he had met Kim, Russian state news agency RIA reported. Kim is expected to have talks during his visit with President Vladimir Putin, who is currently visiting Russia's Far East region.

