Left Menu

TDP chief Chandrababu’s wife apprehensive about his security in prison, says 'tough times' for family

TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidus wife Bhuvaneswari on Tuesday said the arrest of her husband has put the family in tough times.After visiting her husband in the Central Prison here, she said she is apprehensive of Naidus security in the confinement.This is a tough time for the family.

PTI | Rajamahendravaram | Updated: 12-09-2023 18:34 IST | Created: 12-09-2023 18:34 IST
TDP chief Chandrababu’s wife apprehensive about his security in prison, says 'tough times' for family
  • Country:
  • India

TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu's wife Bhuvaneswari on Tuesday said the arrest of her husband has put the family in 'tough times'.

After visiting her husband in the Central Prison here, she said she is apprehensive of Naidu's security in the confinement.

''This is a tough time for the family. This family is always for the people and the party. I can give you assurance on that. When I asked about his health, he said he was fine and not to worry about it,'' she told reporters.

''I am apprehensive of his security. I have not seen any facilities. He had to bathe with cold water,'' she further said.

She said Naidu always says people first, family next, and he is being kept in the same building (prison) that he built.

Bhuvaneswari requested that people come out and fight along with him.

A local court in Vijayawada remanded the TDP chief and former Chief Minister in judicial custody for 14 days in an alleged multi-crore corruption scam on Sunday. He was arrested on September 9 in Nandyal.

He was arrested in connection with a fraud case involving misappropriation of funds from the Skill Development Corporation, leading to a loss of Rs 300 crore to the state government, AP CID Chief N Sanjay had said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Navy, Uber team up for private travel of naval personnel, families

Navy, Uber team up for private travel of naval personnel, families

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Analysis-Wegovy launch in UK may underline Novo Nordisk's need to get ahead of Lilly

Health News Roundup: Analysis-Wegovy launch in UK may underline Novo Nordisk...

 Global
3
UK says BMW to make multimillion pound investment in electric Mini output

UK says BMW to make multimillion pound investment in electric Mini output

 Global
4
KKR to invest Rs 2,069 cr in Reliance Retail to hike stake to 1.42 pc

KKR to invest Rs 2,069 cr in Reliance Retail to hike stake to 1.42 pc

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Exploring the Psychological Effects of Hunger on Your Mind

Why Your Note-Taking App Isn't Boosting Your Brainpower

Uncovering Ocean Floor's Hidden Potential in the Green Energy Revolution

Counting the Costs: How Drug-Resistant Infections Drain Our Economic Resources

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023