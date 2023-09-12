U.S. bank lobby argues regulators must re-propose sweeping capital plan
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 12-09-2023 19:53 IST | Created: 12-09-2023 19:53 IST
- Country:
- United States
A group of six major trade groups representing the banking industry said Tuesday they believe a recent sweeping proposal to hike bank capital requirements violates federal law due to insufficient analysis and must be redone.
In a letter sent to regulators, the group said the July proposal violates the Administrative Procedures Act because it lacked sufficient public data and analysis, and as a result it should be re-proposed.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Administrative Procedures Act
Advertisement