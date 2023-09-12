Rise above 'party politics', declare Himachal calamity a 'national disaster': Priyanka to Centre

Urging the Centre to rise above ''party politics'', Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Tuesday demanded that the recent calamity in Himachal Pradesh due to heavy monsoon rains be declared a 'national disaster'.

Gandhi, who visited rain-affected areas of Kullu and Mandi districts and reviewed relief and restoration works, urged the Centre to rise above ''party politics'' without taking into consideration whether there is a Congress or BJP government in the state, a statement issued here said. While interacting with the people, Priyanka Gandhi said she visited the state considering it was her duty to share the sorrows of her people. ''I have a house in Himachal Pradesh and I consider it as my moral duty to be amongst my people during the hours of crisis,'' she said.

''We all are a family and we should stand by each other in such circumstances, sharing grief and ensure to do whatever we can for the people in distress,'' the statement quoted Gandhi as saying.

Flash floods and landslides triggered by heavy rains had wreaked havoc in Kullu and Mandi districts on July 14 and 15.

Reacting to Gandhi's visit to the hill state, Himachal BJP hit out at her for visiting calamity-ravaged state after two months and made a sarcastic remark "Thanks, you spared time for this rain and landslide-hit state after two months." During her Kullu visit, Gandhi lauded the spirit with which the people and state government are facing the situation.

''The people of Himachal have set an example for the nation by uniting and coming to the forefront to help the affected families. People in the state have come forward to donate for those hit by natural calamities and even did 'shram dan' (physical labour) to open roads washed out by rains or blocked by landslides,'' the statement quoted Gandhi as saying.

Even as the state government is doing far beyond its capacity by using its limited resources to provide succor to the affected families, however, without the assistance of the Union government, it is difficult to restore normalcy and complete renovation works besides providing aid to the people, the All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary added. The Congress leader visited affected areas on her way to Manali from Kullu, including the Sangam Bridge at Bhuntar which was damaged by the overflowing Beas River following heavy rains in July, and interacted with the flood victims at the Aloo ground in Manali.

Later, she visited Deori village in Drang in Mandi district to review the damages caused due to cloudburst and landslides in the region. She also interacted with some women who are voluntarily helping in the reconstruction of roads. She appreciated their commitment and motivation for extending a helping hand and contributing during the crisis.

Gandhi, who arrived at the Bhuntar airport in Kullu this morning, earlier spoke with Congress workers and local growers about apple production, transportation and rates of apple boxes offered by the Adani group. Urging the Centre to ''pay heed'' to the plight of the state's farmers and horticulturists, Gandhi said, ''The Centre has also reduced the import duty on the Washington apple, which will directly affect the horticulturists of the hill state, thereby causing losses to them.'' Gandhi was accompanied by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, State Congress chief, who is also the sitting Congress MP from Mandi Parliament constituency, and Public Works Department Minister Vikramaditya Singh. The Congress leader will also visit Shimla and Solan districts.

Since the onset of monsoon on June 24 till September 12, Himachal Pradesh has suffered losses of Rs 8,679 crore.

About 270 people have died in rain-related incidents, according to the state emergency operation centre.

As many as 165 landslides and 72 flash floods were reported during the monsoon season. Out of the 111 deaths in landslides, 94 were reported in Kullu, Mandi, Shimla and Solan districts, while 18 out of 19 deaths due to flash floods were also witnessed in these districts.

Chief Minister Sukhu has pegged the losses at Rs 12,000 crore and urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to declare the calamity in Himachal Pradesh as a national disaster.

