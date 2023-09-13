Russia says China Foreign Minister Wang to visit Sept 18 for talks with Lavrov
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 13-09-2023 11:27 IST | Created: 13-09-2023 11:26 IST
Russia said on Wednesday that Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi would visit Moscow on Sept. 18 for talks with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov.
