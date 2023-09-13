Left Menu

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un told Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin on Wednesday that Russia was fighting a sacred war with the West and that the two countries would together battle with "imperialism". "Russia has risen to a sacred fight to protect its sovereignty and security...

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 13-09-2023 11:29 IST | Created: 13-09-2023 11:28 IST
Kim tells Putin: I support your sacred battle with the West
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (File pic) Image Credit: ANI
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un told Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin on Wednesday that Russia was fighting a sacred war with the West and that the two countries would together battle with "imperialism".

"Russia has risen to a sacred fight to protect its sovereignty and security... against the hegemonic forces," Kim told Putin via a translator.

"We will always support the decisions of President Putin and the Russian leadership... and we will be together in the fight against imperialism." 

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

