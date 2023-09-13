Kim tells Putin: I support your sacred battle with the West
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un told Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin on Wednesday that Russia was fighting a sacred war with the West and that the two countries would together battle with "imperialism". "Russia has risen to a sacred fight to protect its sovereignty and security...
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 13-09-2023 11:29 IST | Created: 13-09-2023 11:28 IST
- Country:
- Russia
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un told Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin on Wednesday that Russia was fighting a sacred war with the West and that the two countries would together battle with "imperialism".
"Russia has risen to a sacred fight to protect its sovereignty and security... against the hegemonic forces," Kim told Putin via a translator.
"We will always support the decisions of President Putin and the Russian leadership... and we will be together in the fight against imperialism."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Guy Faulconbridge
- Vladimir Putin
- Kim Jong Un
- Kremlin
- West
- Russia
- North Korean
- Putin
- Russian
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Russia says it scrambled jets to intercept 2 US drones near Crimea
At G20 Summit, Biden will reaffirm US commitment of economic cooperation, discuss Russia-Ukraine war: White House
UN experts concerned about adoption of laws on discrediting Russian armed forces
China remains Russia's backer, despite it bogging down in Ukraine
Russian tourism in Crimea is down, but many still shrug off risks