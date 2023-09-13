Left Menu

Dalai Lama to visit Sikkim next month

PTI | Gangtok | Updated: 13-09-2023 15:30 IST | Created: 13-09-2023 15:27 IST
Tibetan Spiritual leader, Dalai Lama. Image Credit: ANI
Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama will pay a five-visit to Sikkim from October 10-14, according to Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang.

The CM made the announcement at a meeting.

''His Holiness, the Dalai Lama, will be coming to Sikkim on October 10 and return on October 14, '' he said at a meeting with senior officials in the state capital on Wednesday to discuss the proposed visit of the Tibetan spiritual leader.

Chairing the meeting attended among others by the Ecclesiastical Minister Ven Sonam Lama, Chief Secretary V B Pathak, Additional Chief Secretary S Sudhakar Rao and heads of various departments, Tamang stressed on the importance of the Dalai Lama's visit and directed everybody to take it seriously.

''Ever since we formed the government in 2019, it has been our continued effort to extend an invitation to His Holiness to visit Sikkim and seek His blessings. Finally, our effort is seeing fruition this year. So we should leave no stone unturned in making the visit a historic and memorable one'', the chief minister said.

Tamang and the Ecclesiastical minister will be the Chief Patron and Patron of the organising committee while the chief secretary will serve as the chairman.

Other core committees and groups have also been formed for the Dalai Lama's visit, officials said.

The Tibetan spiritual leader has last visited Sikkim in 2010.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

