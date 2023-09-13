BJP suspends MLA over comments on Law Minister Meghwal

The BJP on Wednesday suspended Rajasthan MLA Kailash Meghwal from its primary membership after he levelled corruption allegations against Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal.

The action follows a show cause notice to the Shahpura MLA from the party's state unit president C P Joshi.

"The party president has suspended his primary membership and the matter has been referred to the (state-level) disciplinary committee for further action," the panel's chairperson Onkar Singh Lakhawat said.

