BJP suspends MLA over comments on Law Minister Meghwal

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 13-09-2023 16:20 IST | Created: 13-09-2023 16:20 IST
The BJP on Wednesday suspended Rajasthan MLA Kailash Meghwal from its primary membership after he levelled corruption allegations against Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal.

The action follows a show cause notice to the Shahpura MLA from the party's state unit president C P Joshi.

"The party president has suspended his primary membership and the matter has been referred to the (state-level) disciplinary committee for further action," the panel's chairperson Onkar Singh Lakhawat said.

