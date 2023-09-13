BJP's Central Election Committee meeting begins in Delhi

The meeting of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Central Election Committee (CEC) to discuss Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh elections began at the party's headquarters in the national capital. Upon PM Modi's arrival at the party headquarters top leaders welcomed him. The PM is visiting the BJP headquarters for the first time after the completion of the G20 summit.

Key leaders including BJP President JP Nadda and Home Minister Amit Shah, along with other members of the election committee and Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan are taking part in the meeting. The BJP had released its first list of candidates for the Madhya Pradesh assembly elections on August 17, revealing the names of 39 candidates. Meanwhile, preparations for the second list are underway, and it is estimated that it may include names of 50-60 candidates, party sources said.

The earlier plan was to release the second list by September 5, but this date has now been extended, sources said. In Chhattisgarh, the party has already announced the first list of 21 candidates. State assembly elections are slated to be held this year in five states. In light of this, the BJP is advancing with a comprehensive strategy. All seats in these electoral states have been categorized into A, B, C, and D.

Category A includes seats where the party has consistently performed well. Category B includes seats with a mixed track record of BJP victories and losses, while Category C represents seats where the party is relatively weaker. In contrast, Category D seats have seen continuous BJP defeats in the last three elections. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)