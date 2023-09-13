Left Menu

Modi govt has positioned India as global power centre: VK Singh

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 13-09-2023 22:58 IST | Created: 13-09-2023 22:58 IST
Modi govt has positioned India as global power centre: VK Singh
Union Minister VK Singh on Wednesday hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for showcasing the country's culture and strength during the G20 Summit.

Addressing a press conference in Rajasthan's Beawar during the BJP's Parivartan Sankalp Yatra, he also said that the Modi government has positioned India as a global power centre.

''India has made a mark on the world stage and has received appreciation from all countries," he said.

Singh also highlighted the government's achievements in biofuel sciences and economic development.

The BJP leader said that the party's Parivartan Yatra is getting huge public support in Rajasthan. The yatra has become a people's movement and aims to oust the Congress government from power in the upcoming assembly polls, Singh said.

Singh also exuded confidence that the party will get a thumping majority in the elections. Assembly elections in Rajasthan are due later this year.

