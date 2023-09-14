Left Menu

The Congress on Thursday constituted a 25-member Political Affairs Committee of its Himachal Pradesh unit which includes Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and the partys state unit president Pratibha Singh.Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri and AICC in-charge for party affairs in Himachal Pradesh Rajeev Shukla are also part of the committee.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-09-2023 20:46 IST
Congress constitutes 25-member Political Affairs Committee of its Himachal Pradesh unit
The Congress on Thursday constituted a 25-member Political Affairs Committee of its Himachal Pradesh unit which includes Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and the party's state unit president Pratibha Singh.

Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri and AICC in-charge for party affairs in Himachal Pradesh Rajeev Shukla are also part of the committee. It also includes former Rajya Sabha member Anand Sharma.

''The Congress President has approved the proposal for the constitution of the Political Affairs Committee of the Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee with immediate effect,'' an official communication from the party said.

Himachal Pradesh Health Minister Dhaniram Shandil, former Rajya Sabha member Viplove Thakur, Kaul Singh Thakur, Ram Lal Thakur, Asha Kumari, Chander Kumar, Rajender Rana, Harshwardhan Chauhan, Rangila Ram Rao, Sudhir Sharma, Vinay Kumar and Kuldeep Kumar are also part of the key panel.

The other members include Nand Lal, Thakur Singh Bharmouri, Kuldeep Singh Rathore, Rajesh Dharmani, Ashish Butail, Bhawani Singh Pathania, Ram Kumar Choudhary and Ravi Thakur. Himachal Pradesh currently has a Congress government headed by Sukhu.

