Sheinbaum, of Mexico's ruling party, leads 2024 presidential race - poll

The candidate of Mexico's leftist ruling party who is widely considered a guardian of the incumbent president's legacy, Claudia Sheinbaum, is the favorite to win the 2024 presidential race, a recent poll showed. Those polled were asked to choose between Sheinbaum, Galvez, and former foreign minister, Marcelo Ebrard, who was Sheinbaum's main rival for the nomination of the president's party.

Reuters | Updated: 14-09-2023 20:54 IST | Created: 14-09-2023 20:54 IST
The candidate of Mexico's leftist ruling party who is widely considered a guardian of the incumbent president's legacy, Claudia Sheinbaum, is the favorite to win the 2024 presidential race, a recent poll showed. Sheinbaum, of the National Regeneration Movement (MORENA), would win 47% of votes, showed the poll of 1,205 men and women by EnkollSurvey and Spanish newspaper El Pais, published late on Wednesday.

The candidate of the opposition alliance, Xochitl Galvez, would win 30% of the votes. Those polled were asked to choose between Sheinbaum, Galvez, and former foreign minister, Marcelo Ebrard, who was Sheinbaum's main rival for the nomination of the president's party. Undecided was also an option.

When asked to choose between the two female forerunners, a first in Mexican history, Sheinbaum got 55% and Galvez 34%. The face-to-face voter poll was carried out at the beginning of September and has a sampling error of plus and minus 2.83%, with a confidence level of 95% for the main survey indicators.

Sheinbaum, 61, stood down as Mexico City mayor in June to pursue the presidential nomination; she has vowed to continue the transformation that began under President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.

