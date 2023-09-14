Biden planning speech on US democracy later this month -source

Left Menu

U.S. President Joe Biden is planning to deliver a speech on American democracy later this month after the next Republican presidential campaign debate, two sources familiar with the planning said on Thursday. The sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said a venue had not been finalized but Arizona was being considered for the speech, the planning of which was first reported by The New York Times.

U.S. President Joe Biden is planning to deliver a speech on American democracy later this month after the next Republican presidential campaign debate, two sources familiar with the planning said on Thursday.

The sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said a venue had not been finalized but Arizona was being considered for the speech, the planning of which was first reported by The New York Times. The next Republican debate is on Sept. 27 at the Reagan Library in California, and the date for the Biden speech could be Sept. 28, the sources said.

The White House and the Biden re-election campaign did not respond to requests for comment on the plans. Biden has made defending American democracy a hallmark of campaign speeches over the past year, warning the country faces a threat from far-right Republicans edging toward "semi-fascism."

Arizona is one of six presidential swing states that will have a large say in who wins next November's election, and which Biden narrowly won by just over 10,000 votes in 2020. (Reporting By Steve Holland Editing by Alistair Bell)

