Americans divided on House Republicans' Biden impeachment probe -Reuters/Ipsos

The United States is divided over the Republican impeachment probe of Democratic President Joe Biden, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll completed on Thursday, with a plurality of Americans supporting the idea. Some 41% of respondents said they supported the idea of Congress opening an impeachment investigation into Biden related to allegations involving his son Hunter Biden, while 35% were opposed and 24% said they were not sure.

Biden's son Hunter hit with gun charge, first for a US president's child

U.S. President Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden was criminally charged on Thursday with deceiving a gun dealer into selling him a firearm, in the latest sign of how the younger Biden's legal woes may weigh on his father's re-election bid next year. The first-ever indictment of a sitting president's child, filed in U.S. District Court in Delaware, charged Hunter Biden with three criminal counts related to lying about the fact he was using illegal drugs at that time, which would have banned him under the law from owning a firearm.

Angry McCarthy goads House Republicans in government shutdown fight

A visibly frustrated U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy profanely goaded recalcitrant fellow Republicans in a standoff over federal spending, warning that "nobody wins" if the government is forced to shut down. In a closed-door party meeting on Thursday, McCarthy directly addressed hardline critics who have been threatening to file a "motion to vacate" challenge to his leadership unless spending for the fiscal year beginning Oct. 1 is cut to a level $120 billion lower than McCarthy and Democratic President Joe Biden agreed to in May.

Planned Parenthood to resume abortions in Wisconsin for first time since 2022

Planned Parenthood will resume abortion care at two facilities in Wisconsin for the first time in more than a year, it said on Thursday following a county court ruling that an 1849 state law did not apply to most consensual abortions. Legal abortion care largely ended in Wisconsin as a result of the 19th-century law after the U.S. Supreme Court in June 2022 reversed the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling that granted a nationwide right to abortion, subsequently giving individual states the authority to ban abortion.

Biden says antisemitism has 'risen to record levels,' takes a dig at Trump

U.S. President Joe Biden told top American rabbis on Thursday that he felt antisemitism has "risen to record levels" and was a big challenge for the entire country, while also taking a dig at Republican former President Donald Trump over the issue. "Antisemitism has risen to record levels," Biden said in a call with U.S. rabbis to commemorate the Jewish High Holidays.

Judge temporarily halts NY fraud trial against Trump, pending appeal

A New York state appeals court judge on Thursday temporarily halted the scheduled Oct. 2 trial in New York Attorney General Letitia James' fraud lawsuit against Donald Trump and his family business, a spokesman for the court said. The order came after the former U.S. president sued Justice Arthur Engoron, the trial judge overseeing the case, accusing him and James of defying a court order that could narrow the lawsuit, according to a report in the Daily Beast.

US processes migrants waiting between California border barriers

U.S. Border Patrol agents opened the metal barrier on the U.S.-Mexico border near San Diego, California, on Thursday and processed migrants who had gathered there over the past week. Hundreds of migrants from all over the world had been stuck between the two metal border barriers for days, in a scene reminiscent of the large numbers of migrants who gathered there in May. Aid workers on Tuesday brought water and food to feed people, including families with children.

UAW nears strike at Detroit Three as Ford blasts union

A first-ever simultaneous strike at the Detroit Three carmakers by the United Auto Workers grew all but certain on Thursday with little progress reported in talks hours before a contract deadline expires. The union - which represents 146,000 U.S. auto workers - is asking for 40% pay raises through September 2027 and major improvements in benefits as part of what it calls "audacious" demands.

Senate's Schumer says Congress may need to prioritize AI election safeguards

A day after tech CEOs met with lawmakers about how to regulate artificial intelligence, two key senators said Congress may first need to tackle the potential impact of AI on elections. Lawmakers are especially concerned about the use of AI to creates content that falsely depicts candidates in political advertisements to influence federal elections.

CEOs from Alphabet, Walmart, Pfizer meet White House officials on refugees

Chief executives from a wide array of U.S. companies met White House Chief of Staff Jeff Zients on Thursday to discuss refugee resettlement and sponsorship programs as well as ways to help refugees get jobs and access to transport, the White House said. The CEOs attending included Alphabet's Sundar Pichai, Walmart's Doug McMillon, Pfizer's Albert Bourla, HP's Enrique Lores and others. They are part of a council of leaders affiliated with Welcome.US, a group dedicated to helping support refugees in the United States.

