Misfortune of J&K that youngsters getting killed when they should be planning their lives: Mehbooba Mufti

This is the misfortune of Jammu and Kashmir that our youngsters achieve martyrdom and continue to adorn the graveyards when they should be enjoying and planning their lives, Mufti told reporters outside Bhats residence.The visibly emotional Peoples Democratic Party PDP chief said there cannot be a worse tragedy for Kashmir than this that a youngster who got married just a year ago lost his life in such a manner and the BJP celebrating in Delhi the success of the G20 Summit.I will not give any political statement.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 15-09-2023 13:54 IST | Created: 15-09-2023 13:51 IST
Misfortune of J&K that youngsters getting killed when they should be planning their lives: Mehbooba Mufti
PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti (File photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
It is the misfortune of Jammu and Kashmir that youngsters here continue to get killed when they should be enjoying and planning their lives, PDP president Mehbooba Mufti said on Friday.

The former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister, along with her daughter and media advisor Iltija Mufti, visited the residence of slain Deputy Superintendent of Police Humayun Bhat here to extend condolences to the family.

Bhat was killed in an encounter with terrorists in Anantnag on Wednesday.

''A young son of the parents was martyred, the world has ended for them. What can we say? How many times will we say that we condemn this? He (Bhat) will not come back through this act of condemnation.

''Not even a year has passed since his wedding. This is the misfortune of Jammu and Kashmir that our youngsters achieve martyrdom and continue to adorn the graveyards when they should be enjoying and planning their lives,'' Mufti told reporters outside Bhat's residence.

The visibly emotional People's Democratic Party (PDP) chief said there cannot be a worse tragedy for Kashmir than this that a youngster who got married just a year ago lost his life in such a manner and ''the BJP celebrating in Delhi'' the success of the G20 Summit.

''I will not give any political statement. Everyone knows what the situation (here) is. What can be a worse tragedy for Kashmir than this that a youngster who got married just a year ago is martyred and the BJP people were celebrating in Delhi?'' she asked.

Iltija Mufti said it is very sad that the people of Kashmir are paying the price with their lives, while the conflict is still going on.

''It feels very bad that he (Bhat) got married only last year and has left behind a one-month-old baby. It is very sad that the people here are paying the price with their lives and this conflict is still going on.

''We felt very bad. We met his father and mother, they had this dignity about them. It really breaks your heart,'' she said.

Iltija Mufti said while she would not give a political statement, it is ''shameful'' that the day four security personnel were killed in Anantnag, there was a ''celebration'' at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) headquarters.

''We came here to extend our condolences. It is really sad and my heart also breaks for the armymen who have lost their lives. I will not give any political statement, but it is shameful that the day they were killed, there was a celebration at the BJP headquarters. Such a huge tragedy takes place and they were celebrating. It is just very sad,'' she said.

Besides Bhat, Colonel Manpreet Singh, Commanding Officer of the Army's 19 Rashtriya Rifles unit, Major Ashish Dhonchak and a soldier were killed in an encounter with terrorists at Gadole in the Kokernag area of Anantnag district on Wednesday morning.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

