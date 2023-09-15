Left Menu

Telangana: BJP takes out bike rally to commemorate 'Hyderabad Liberation Day'

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 15-09-2023 15:46 IST | Created: 15-09-2023 15:46 IST
BJP in Telangana on Friday took out a bike rally from Hyderabad to Parkal in Hanumakonda district to commemorate 'Hyderabad Liberation Day' on September 17, the day the erstwhile princely state of Hyderabad under Nizam rule merged with the Indian Union in 1948.

Former Union Minister Prakash Javadekar, who is BJP's incharge for elections in Telangana, flagged off the rally, led by state BJP president G Kishan Reddy, at the Parade Grounds here.

''Joined the bike rally from parade ground in Secunderabad to Parkal, being organised as part of #AmritMahotsav to commemorate #HyderabadLiberationDay and to revive & showcase the struggles & lives of our brave heroes who fought against the tyrannical Nizam rule,'' Kishan Reddy, who is also Union Minister, said on X (formerly Twitter).

A memorial to those who were massacred by 'Razakars' (armed supporters of Nizam) in 1947 during the freedom struggle is situated in Parkal near Warangal.

The Centre would organise an official celebration of the 'liberation day' on September 17 in Hyderabad which would be attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

