Left Menu

Assam assembly's autumn session adjourned sine die

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 15-09-2023 17:43 IST | Created: 15-09-2023 17:43 IST
Assam assembly's autumn session adjourned sine die
  • Country:
  • India

The autumn session of the Assam assembly concluded on Friday.

Speaker Biswajit Daimary said the five-day-long session had three days for government business and two for private members' business.

More than 20 government bills were discussed and passed during the session, while one private member's bill was also taken up for discussion.

''The issue of power scene of the state was discussed through an adjournment motion, besides other important matters,'' Daimary said.

This was the first full session of the assembly to be held in the new building, he said.

Daimary said the unveiling of a statue of Mahatma Gandhi in the assembly premises on the first day of the session was also notable.

The last two days of the session witnessed an uproar as opposition MLAs sought a discussion over the allegation that a company linked to CM Himanta Biswa Sarma's wife got government subsidy.

With the speaker refusing an immediate discussion on the issue, the Congress MLAs along with the lone CPI(M) legislator and an Independent MLA staged walk out on both the days.

The Congress alleged that Riniki Bhuyan Sarma's company got a credit subsidy of Rs 10 crore from the Centre under a scheme.

The chief minister said he was willing to accept any punishment, including retirement from public life, if there was any evidence that his wife or her company, Pride East Entertainment, received or claimed any amount from the Centre.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Domestic air traffic rises 22.8 pc to 1.24 crore in Aug: DGCA

Domestic air traffic rises 22.8 pc to 1.24 crore in Aug: DGCA

 India
2
WebEx by Cisco and Zoom rolling out on Android Auto

WebEx by Cisco and Zoom rolling out on Android Auto

 Global
3
‘Robust progress’ towards SDGs in Thailand: A UN Resident Coordinator blog

‘Robust progress’ towards SDGs in Thailand: A UN Resident Coordinator blog

 Global
4
Suriname prepares or its first offshore oil project that is expected to ease deep poverty

Suriname prepares or its first offshore oil project that is expected to ease...

 Suriname

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating the Digital Learning Curve: How Social Media Algorithms Shape Knowledge Exchange

Smart Spending: Say Goodbye to These 'Money-Saving' Mistakes

The Power of Words: How They Can Change Your Life

Diet Trends 2023: Exploring the Hottest New Health Fad

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023