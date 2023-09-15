Left Menu

Latvia's parliament approves new government

Latvia's parliament in a vote on Friday confirmed Evika Silina of the centre-right New Unity party as the Baltic country's next prime minister, following the resignation last month of Krisjanis Karins. The government of Karins, who will now become foreign minister, was a leading critic of Russia and one of the top supporters for Ukraine in both the European Union and the NATO military alliance.

Latvia's parliament in a vote on Friday confirmed Evika Silina of the centre-right New Unity party as the Baltic country's next prime minister, following the resignation last month of Krisjanis Karins.

The government of Karins, who will now become foreign minister, was a leading critic of Russia and one of the top supporters for Ukraine in both the European Union and the NATO military alliance. Silina, a former lawyer who served as welfare minister, is expected to follow a similar course.

"I think there will be no changes in Latvia's tough security policy, and there will be no changes in support for Ukraine," said Filips Rajevskis, a political scientist in Riga. "The most significant policy shift could be the new government's intention to legislate on human rights, such as to try to allow marriages for same-sex couples," he added.

