Latvia's parliament approves new government
Latvia's parliament in a vote on Friday confirmed Evika Silina of the centre-right New Unity party as the Baltic country's next prime minister, following the resignation last month of Krisjanis Karins. The government of Karins, who will now become foreign minister, was a leading critic of Russia and one of the top supporters for Ukraine in both the European Union and the NATO military alliance.
Latvia's parliament in a vote on Friday confirmed Evika Silina of the centre-right New Unity party as the Baltic country's next prime minister, following the resignation last month of Krisjanis Karins.
The government of Karins, who will now become foreign minister, was a leading critic of Russia and one of the top supporters for Ukraine in both the European Union and the NATO military alliance. Silina, a former lawyer who served as welfare minister, is expected to follow a similar course.
"I think there will be no changes in Latvia's tough security policy, and there will be no changes in support for Ukraine," said Filips Rajevskis, a political scientist in Riga. "The most significant policy shift could be the new government's intention to legislate on human rights, such as to try to allow marriages for same-sex couples," he added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Pope arrives on first visit to Mongolia as Vatican relations with Russia and China remain strained
Ukrainian drones attack Russian town home to nuclear plant
Ukrainian drones attack Russia's Kurchatov - governor
Russian air defences shoot down hostile drone near Moscow -mayor
UN chief sends proposal to Russia for reviving Black Sea grain deal, Moscow 'not satisfied'