"Religion should be based on principles of freedom," DMK leader Durai Vaiko

Amid a row over Tamil Nadu minister Udhayanidhi Stalin's remarks, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader Durai Vaiko on Friday stressed on the necessity of religion but suggested that it should be based on the principles of freedom and equality. 

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader Durai Vaiko (Photo/Twitter: @duraivaikooffl). Image Credit: ANI
Amid a row over Tamil Nadu minister Udhayanidhi Stalin's remarks, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader Durai Vaiko on Friday stressed on the necessity of religion but suggested that it should be based on the principles of freedom and equality. "Ambedkar said that he believed in the necessity of religion. But religion should be based on the principles of freedom and equality that I suggested. Religion should propagate equality and no slavery. That is why Ambedkar opposed Sanatana dharma which says upper caste and lower caste," he added.

He further said that Sanatana Dharma says either you are superior or you are inferior. "Sanatana Dharma created ups and downs through castes. Sanatana Dharma was against women's emancipation and supported child marriage. That is why Ambedkar and Periyar opposed Sanatana Dharma," he added.

He further said, "We are not anti-Hindu. We are not against practising Hinduism. We are against Sanatana's theory." Udhayanidhi Stalin, earlier on September 2 called for the 'eradication' of the Sanatana Dharma and equated it with diseases like dengue and malaria, inviting sharp criticism from BJP leaders.

"A few things cannot be opposed, they should only be abolished. We can't oppose Dengue, mosquitoes, Malaria, or Corona, we have to eradicate them. In the same way, we have to eradicate Sanatana (Sanatan Dharma). Rather than merely opposing Sanatana, it should be eradicated," he added. Udhayanidhi, however, later accused the BJP of 'twisting' his statement and spreading fake news while adding that he is ready to face whatever cases are filed against him. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

