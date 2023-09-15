Assembly polls: Eyes on 5 states, CWC set to meet in Telangana tomorrow rrow 

Having stitched a unity alliance with a national perspective, the Congress is now engaged in chalking out a strategy to counter PM Narendra Modi and the Bharatiya Janata Party in the upcoming Assembly polls in five states and the general polls that are slated to be held next year. The newly constituted Congress Working Committee (CWC) will hold its first meeting in poll-bound Telangana's Hyderabad on Saturday to formulate strategies for the upcoming Assembly polls in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Mizoram.

While briefing the media in Rangareddy, General Secretary KC Venugopal said that CWC will hold meetings over the next two days to strategize against the BJP which he called their principal enemy in politics. He also said that KCR's party Bharat Rashtra Samithi is supporting anti-democratic laws in the Parliament.

"Certainly we had past experience. Our fight is with PM Narendra Modi. Our principal enemy in politics is the BJP and their ideology. They (KCR's party BRS) support anti-democratic laws in the Parliament, Venugopal said during a press conference in Rangareddy. Emphasizing the role being played by KCR in the national political arena, he said, "KCR's party is supporting the BJP, they are actually against the people. They are anti-democratic."

Ensuring that if the party is voted to power in Telangana Congress will deliver six guarantees for the people of the state, General Secretary in-charge Communications Jairam Ramesh said," We formed a government in Karnataka with a huge majority. BJP has still not announced their Leader of Opposition in Karnataka even after 4 months. In Karnataka, the Modi government tried to stop the 'Anna Bhagya' but we managed to resist their efforts. Similarly, we will declare 6 guarantees to the people of Telangana." The Telangana election will serve as a litmus test for the BJP-led NDA and the INDIA alliance before the crucial 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Telangana is set to witness a triangular contest among the BJP, the ruling BRS and the Congress.

Exuding confidence in forming the government after the assembly polls, he said, "In the upcoming elections, we are sure to get a clear majority from the people. KCR and PM Modi are two sides of the same coin. Telangana poet Gaddar once told me '1cr, 2cr, 3cr, Telangana mei KCR'. After Bharat Jodi Yatra it is clear that we are getting a clear majority in Telangana elections." Informing about the details of the CWC meeting at a press conference, Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal said, "Tomorrow we will hold the first CWC (Congress Working Committee meeting) in Hyderabad in which the preparations for the upcoming elections will be discussed. We have invited 90 people, out of which 84 people will attend."

"Congress president will preside over the CWC meeting. Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi will be there. Our 4 chief ministers will also attend the meeting," he said. The meeting will be a game changer in Telangana politics, KC Venugopal said," We will discuss the upcoming elections of the 5 states. We will surely form government in five states including Telangana. The meeting is going to be a game changer in Telangana politics. We will launch six guarantees to the people of Telangana and we will fulfil them within a month after coming to power."

He further informed that the extended CWC meeting will also be held. Moreover, a public rally will be organised on September 17. "We invited 159 people and 149 people will attend the extended CWC meeting on September 17. We will organise a 'Vijayaberi public meeting ' on the same day. On September 18, our leaders apart from MPs will go to all Assembly constituencies," he said.

After the rally on the same evening, the Congress president will flag off the cavalcades of CWC members, PCC presidents, CLP leaders and others to 119 Assembly constituencies of Telangana. Venugopal defended the decision of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc to boycott the shows of 14 TV anchors and some people in the media are supporting the government and destroying the face of opposition.

"Media is the protector of democracy. The role of the media is to correct the mistakes of the government. Similarly, the media used to support the opposition to express their views. But unfortunately, some people in the media are supporting the government and destroying the face of opposition," he said. On INDIA alliance's announcement to boycott several TV news anchors, Union Minister V Muraleedharan said, "This shows the real mentality of this so-called alliance which says that they are for democracy and inclusiveness. This shows the narrow-minded nature, and old Congress mentality of sycophancy to the family."

"Intolerance to criticism is a hallmark of Congress. This will give an opportunity to the people of the country to assess that if these people like to ban criticism even when they are in opposition, what will be the fate of this country if they come to power again," he added. Coming down heavily on the Congress party, the BJP's national spokesperson said, "Today is the 15th of September, and today we celebrate International Democracy Day. The fact that the circular has been issued on such an important day shows that these political parties have never believed in the freedom of the media or freedom of expression, and this always reflects in their actions," he said.

Further, slamming the INDIA bloc for releasing the list, Patra said that "by releasing this boycott list, they have put the lives of these journalists in danger." Patra said, "This is not a boycott list, but this is a target list. They are going to file an FIR against these journalists. They will harass these journalists," he said. Who will take responsibility for any of your party workers who attack these journalists?" he added. Earlier Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday condemned the decision of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) to boycott certain shows of journalists and called their mindset "highly repressive, dictatorial and negative."

"The Bharatiya Janata Party today strongly criticised and condemned the decision of all the constituents of the "ghamandiya" alliance - I.N.D.I Alliance to boycott some journalists and the threat issued to them. By taking such a highly deplorable decision, the "ghamandiya" alliance has once again revealed its highly repressive, dictatorial and negative mindset. The Bharatiya Janata Party severely criticises the unfortunate step of the I.N.D.I Alliance," an official statement issued by the party said. (ANI)

