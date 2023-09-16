Left Menu

Biden wants automakers to give UAW workers more in strike talks

"I understand their frustration." The auto companies have made some significant offers in negotiations so far, Biden said. "But I believe they should go further to ensure record corporate profits mean record contracts for the UAW," he said, echoing sentiments by union leaders. Labor unions like the UAW - which represents 146,000 workers - are key to Biden's game plan for winning reelection in 2024.

Reuters | Updated: 16-09-2023 00:23 IST | Created: 16-09-2023 00:23 IST
Biden wants automakers to give UAW workers more in strike talks

U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday called on automakers to concede more to workers who walked off the job at Detroit's largest car companies, accusing them of enjoying record profits without sharing them fairly with workers. The UAW strike at three factories owned by General Motors, Ford and Chrysler-owner Stellantis kicked off the most ambitious U.S. industrial labor action in decades.

"No one wants a strike, but I respect workers' right to use their options under the collective bargaining" system, Biden said. "I understand their frustration." The auto companies have made some significant offers in negotiations so far, Biden said.

"But I believe they should go further to ensure record corporate profits mean record contracts for the UAW," he said, echoing sentiments by union leaders. Labor unions like the UAW - which represents 146,000 workers - are key to Biden's game plan for winning reelection in 2024. He needs their support to win key states like Pennsylvania and Michigan again, which stand to bear the brunt of any major strikes against carmakers.

The UAW has yet to endorse Biden, the only major union not to do so. A prolonged strike could be a drag on a U.S. economy that has been performing better than expected, but is unlikely to lead to a recession, analysts say.

Biden said he would dispatch two members of his team, Gene Sperling and Labor Secretary Julie Su, to Detroit to ensure the administration is involved in talks and a "win-win agreement." Biden, who had predicted over the Labor Day weekend that the union would not strike, spoke to union and automaker leaders on Thursday.

The Biden administration is also discussing emergency aid to protect smaller firms that supply U.S. auto manufacturers, a source with knowledge of the matter said on Thursday. Former U.S. President Trump, who is the leading Republican challenger for Biden's 2024 re-election bid, criticized Biden's push for electric vehicles on social media as a "total disaster" and attacked UAW leaders in an interview to be aired Sunday.

"The auto workers are being sold down the river by their leadership," Trump said in the interview with NBC's Meet the Press. Under Trump, auto companies "would likely have gone bankrupt," the Biden campaign said in a statement. "Trump will say literally anything to distract from his long record of breaking promises and failing America's workers."

'PROMOTING UNIONIZATION' The U.S. Chamber of Commerce, one of the largest business lobby groups, blamed Biden on Friday for the strikes, and said they would result in higher costs for workers not in a union and lost profits for other businesses.

"The UAW strike and indeed 'the summer of strikes' is the natural result of the Biden administration's whole of government approach to promoting unionization at all costs," said Suzanne Clark, the group's chief executive, urging both groups to return to the bargaining table and end the strike. Biden, 80, is tying his 2024 re-election bid to the health of the economy, highlighting job growth, rising wages and fading recession fears, which a prolonged strike could threaten.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Everstone Capital pares 25.3 pc stake in Burger King owner Restaurant Brands Asia for Rs 1,494 crore

Everstone Capital pares 25.3 pc stake in Burger King owner Restaurant Brands...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID shot -Reuters/Ipsos poll; Novartis shareholders vote in favour of Sandoz spin-off and more

Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID s...

 Global
3
World News Roundup: Exclusive-Chinese defence minister under investigation for corrupt procurement; France won't cut cultural ties with Mali, Niger, Burkina Faso - minister and more

World News Roundup: Exclusive-Chinese defence minister under investigation f...

 Global
4
(Update: Launched) Watch next space station crew launch aboard Soyuz MS-24 spacecraft on Friday

(Update: Launched) Watch next space station crew launch aboard Soyuz MS-24 s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating the Digital Learning Curve: How Social Media Algorithms Shape Knowledge Exchange

Smart Spending: Say Goodbye to These 'Money-Saving' Mistakes

The Power of Words: How They Can Change Your Life

Diet Trends 2023: Exploring the Hottest New Health Fad

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023