Opposition alliance has no future, it's a corrupt family club: Keshav Prasad Maurya

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Saturday slammed the opposition INDIA bloc as a ''corrupt family club'' with over a dozen prime ministerial aspirants.

He said the opposition alliance is leaderless and ''devoid of any agenda''. He also claimed the INDIA bloc will lose in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in Uttar Pradesh even if it goes for a common symbol and puts up joint candidates.

In an exclusive interview to PTI Video, the senior BJP leader dubbed the meetings of the opposition alliance in Patna, Bengaluru and Mumbai as ''tourism''.

''When the INDIA bloc holds a meeting in Patna, it decides on some issue, but when they reach Bengaluru, some leaders go missing. And then they reach Mumbai, they fix some other agenda...,'' he said, in a swipe at the opposition alliance.

''They have adopted the divide and rule policy. They will not succeed,'' he said, adding,''It has become a corrupt family club.'' Raising the leadership issue, he said there were over a dozen prime ministerial aspirants in the opposition alliance and their number is increasing.

He said even if the opposition leaders go for a common poll symbol and have a joint candidate, it is the BJP that will win all 80 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh. ''It (Opposition alliance) has no future...it will disintegrate,'' he claimed.

The BJP leader recalled that in 2019 when the SP, BSP, Congress and others had ''contested together'', his party received 51 per cent votes in Uttar Pradesh.

He said the BJP had 64 members in the Lok Sabha from UP and after the Azamgarh and Rampur LS bypolls, its MPs from the state have gone up to 66.

