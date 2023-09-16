Left Menu

Special session of Parliament "diversion tactic" of BJP, says Tamil Nadu CM

"As we approach the special parliamentary session from September 18th, it's time to unite and make a resounding impact. Our mission is clear. Do not be swayed by the diversion tactics of the BJP. Stand strong, raise your voices, and prioritise the pressing issues like Manipur violence and the flagged irregularities in the CAG report in unison with our #INDIA allies. Together, we can defeat the conspiracies of the BJP and ensure justice for our great republic," posted Stalin on X.

Calling the special session of Parliament scheduled from September 18 as a "diversion tactic" of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin said that it was time to prioritise critical issues like the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) report and the Manipur violence. "As we approach the special parliamentary session from September 18th, it's time to unite and make a resounding impact. Our mission is clear. Do not be swayed by the diversion tactics of the BJP. Stand strong, raise your voices, and prioritise the pressing issues like Manipur violence and the flagged irregularities in the CAG report in unison with our #INDIA allies. Together, we can defeat the conspiracies of the BJP and ensure justice for our great republic," posted Stalin on X.

The special session of Parliament will start in the old building on September 18 and will be later moved to the new building on September 19 on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, sources said. The Centre has called for a special session of Parliament for five days between September 18 and 22.

Earlier last week, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi informed about the five-day special session of Parliament from September 18-22. The agenda for the special session has however not been revealed yet.

The Monsoon Session of Parliament, which concluded last month, was held in the old Parliament building. The announcement of the special session came as a surprise in political circles with the parties gearing up for assembly polls in five states later this year. (ANI)

