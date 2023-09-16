Congress Working Committee resolves to make INDIA bloc an ideological and electoral success

The Congress Working Committee adopted a resolution here on Saturday to make the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) an ideological and electoral success. The newly constituted Congress Working Committee held a meeting in Hyderabad and adopted multiple resolutions ranging from political and economic to security and other matters.

"CWC wholeheartedly welcomes the continuing consolidation of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA). This has already rattled the Prime Minister and the BJP. The CWC reiterates the Congress party's resolve to make the INDIA initiative an ideological and electoral success so that our country is freed from divisive and polarising politics, the forces of social equity and justice are strengthened, and the people get a Union Government that is responsible, responsive, sensitive, transparent and accountable," the resolution read. On the border issue with China, the CWC resolution read, "CWC unequivocally condemns the incursions by China into Indian-held territory and the repeated provocations such as publishing maps that include Arunachal Pradesh and other parts of India. Most unfortunately, the Prime Minister's clean chit to China on 19 June 2020 and his continued refusal to admit the loss of territory have misled the country, belittled the sacrifices of our jawans, and emboldened China to continue with its transgressions. The CWC calls upon the government to come clean on the border dispute with China and take a resolute stand against any challenge to the territorial integrity of India."

CWC also expressed its anguish on the Manipur violence and expressed condolences to those who lost their lives. "After more than four months, the state is bitterly divided due to the BJP's polarisation agenda. The silence and neglect of the Prime Minister, the failure of the Home Minister and the intransigence of the Chief Minister have led to an unprecedented situation where there are repeated clashes between the security forces and civilians and between the Army/Assam Rifles and the state police force. The sparks from Manipur are now threatening to spread to the wider North-Eastern region. The CWC reiterates the demand of the Congress party for the immediate removal of the Chief Minister and imposition of President's Rule," the resolution read.

"The CWC also urges that all possible steps be taken to recover looted arms and ammunition, restore public order, alleviate the humanitarian crisis affecting thousands of besieged people and internal refugees, and establish a framework for dialogue among different groups of the people," it added. The Working Commitee also demanded a JPC inquiry into the Adani Group issue.

"CWC reiterates its demand for a JPC into the startling revelations that have been made and continue to be made on the transactions of the Adani business group that has been the prime beneficiary of the Prime Minister's close friendship and the government's biased policies and administrative largesse," it said. Calling 'One nation, One election' as attack on the federal structure, CWC resolution read, "The 'One Nation, One Election' proposal is yet another brazen attack on the federal structure of the country. The Modi government has systematically undermined federalism through overriding legislation, reduction in the States' share of tax revenues, misuse of the office of Governor, creating roadblocks in implementing schemes and programmes in Opposition-governed states (like it has happened in regard to the food security guarantee in Karnataka), and denying emergency funds and disaster relief to states (like Himachal Pradesh that has been hit by floods and landslides)."

CWC resolution also mentioned that 'The Chief Election Commissioner and Other Election Commissioners (Appointment etc) Bill introduced in Parliament will severely compromise the independence of the Election Commission to conduct free and fair elections. "Parliamentary debate and scrutiny have all but disappeared and far-reaching legislation is hurriedly pushed through without proper scrutiny and discussion. The Chief Election Commissioner and Other Election Commissioners (Appointment etc) Bill introduced in Parliament will severely compromise the independence of the Election Commission to conduct free and fair elections. A special session of Parliament is called all of a sudden. The chairperson of the Congress Parliamentary Party Smt. Sonia Gandhiji wrote to the Prime Minister identifying nine pressing issues of public concern and importance that need to be debated in this special session. The CWC thanks her for this initiative and also for the continuing interest she is taking in the strengthening of the party organisation. The CWC also demands that the Women's Reservation Bill be passed during the special session," the resolution read.

The CWC in its resolution also mentioned that BJP's leaders and spokespersons have belittled and distorted the contributions of past prime ministers, especially Jawaharlal Nehru. "CWC wishes to recall that, in his first Independence Day speech, the Prime Minister had called for a 10-year moratorium on casteism, communalism and regionalism. Ironically, the three evils have aggravated in the last nine years thanks to the divisive and discriminatory policies adopted by the Prime Minister, his government and his party. He has not acted against the those who committed atrocities against the poor and vulnerable people, especially women, minorities, Dalits and Adivasis. The political discourse of the BJP, inside and outside Parliament, is laced with poison, promotes hate speech and violence, encourages divisive forces, and polarises society," the resolution read.

"The BJP's leaders and spokespersons have belittled and distorted the contributions of past prime ministers, especially Jawaharlal Nehru. Investigating agencies have been misused to target political leaders and carry on a political vendetta against them. The BJP government has practically destroyed the principles and practices of cooperative federalism," it added. CWC resolution also called for increasing the existing upper limit of reservations for scheduled castes, scheduled tribes and OBCs.

"The Prime Minister's so-called Rozgar Melas are a hoax to cover up the abject failure to create, as promised, two crore jobs a year. The failure to conduct the decennial Census, due in 2021, is a national and an international shame. One of the consequences is that an estimated 14 crore of the poorest Indians are denied their entitlement to food rations since ration cards are issued on the basis of the 2011 Census," the resolution read. "The CWC also underlines the stubborn refusal of the Modi government to conduct a Caste Census This refusal in the face of a universal demand has exposed the BJP's lack of commitment to social and economic justice and its bias against the backward classes, Dalits and tribal people. In this context, the CWC also calls for increasing the existing upper limit of reservations for scheduled castes, scheduled tribes and OBCs," it added.

Working committee also mentioned that the sole concern of the government seems to be headline management. "CWC reminds the Modi government of the commitments it made to the farmers and farmers' organizations on the issue of MSP and other demands. Farmers are burdened with growing debt. Agriculture and the rural economy are in deep distress. MSMEs are languishing since the blow of Demonetisation and due to the lack of support from the government. Export markets have shrunk and exports have declined. The engines of investment and consumption are sluggish and have failed to revive the economy. The economic outlook remains bleak. The sole concern of the government seems to be headline management," the resolution read.

CWC also resolved that party organisation at all levels will continue to take forward the spirit, sentiment and purpose of the Bharat Jodo Yatra. "CWC also proudly celebrates the first anniversary of the Bharat Jodo Yatra from Kanyakumari to Kashmir under the leadership of Shri Rahul Gandhi—a transformational moment in the nation's politics—to unite the people against the forces that are dividing India; to raise the voices of the people against growing inequality, falling incomes, rising youth unemployment and the sky-high prices of essential commodities; and to resist the growing authoritarianism, the capture of democratic institutions and the attack on our federal structure. The CWC resolves that our party organisation at all levels will continue to take forward the spirit, sentiment and purpose of the Bharat Jodo Yatra and keep it alive in every part of our country," the resolution read.

"The CWC also notes that it is abundantly clear that the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi as a Member of Parliament was an act of political vendetta by the Prime Minister, and expresses deep satisfaction in his restoration to the position as truth and justice has triumphed," it added. CWC also expressed deepest sympathies to the families of brave army and police officers and personnel who lost their lives in Jammu and Kashmir.

"It is inexcusable and an insult to their sacrifice that while this tragedy was unfolding and the nation mourning, the BJP and the Prime Minister were indulging in a celebratory extravaganza in the national capital congratulating themselves on G20," the resolution read. "CWC wishes to place on record its deepest appreciation of Shri. Mallikarjun Kharge-ji's contributions as Congress President over the past year. He has been an inspirational leader and an uncompromising voice for social justice and empowerment, and for his efforts to preserve and protect the country's Constitution from the assaults of the Modi Government. He has been fearlessly and relentlessly holding the Prime Minister to account for his anti-people priorities, policies and programmes," it added.

Congress leader P Chidambaram on Saturday said that his party is unwilling to be drawn into any controversy surrounding Sanatana Dharma and further informed that there was no discussion on it during the Congress Working Committee meeting which is underway in Hyderabad. At a press conference in Hyderabad, Chidambaram said, "There has been no discussion on Sanatana Dharma (during CWC meeting). The Congress president has made it absolutely clear that the Congress party is not willing to be drawn into any controversy on Sanatana Dharma. We believe in Sarva Dharma Sama Bhava (all religions are the same) and we stand by that position. That has been the consistent position of Congress party for many decades and we are not getting drawn into any controversy over that issue." Congress has rejected the suggestion of 'one nation, one election', saying that it is an "assault on the constitution and attack on federalism." Addressing a press conference in Hyderabad coinciding with a meeting of the Congress Working Committee (CWC), party leader P Chidambaram said BJP is seeking to divert attention from the pressing issues and create "a false narrative".

"One nation, one election is an assault on the Constitution. We reject it. It is an attack on federalism. It will require at least five Constitutional amendments. The BJP knows that it does not have the numbers to pass these constitutional amendments. Yet if it (BJP) puts forward this mirage of One Nation, One Election, it is only to divert attention from the pressing issues and to create a false narrative," Chidambaram said. The Congress on Saturday hit out at the Modi government, saying there is a challenge to the constitutional and federal structure of the country and federalism "is being systematically weakened". Addressing a press conference coinciding with the Congress Working Committee meeting here, Chidambaram said it is "startling and deeply disappointing" that Prime Minister Modi has "not found two hours to visit Manipur" which has witnessed ethnic strife.

"On the political situation, we believe that there is a challenge to the Constitutional and federal structure of the country. Federalism is being systematically weakened, state governments have been hampered, revenues to state governments have been denied or reduced and obstacles are placed in the way of state governments discharging their responsibilities," Chidambaram said. "There are two examples. Look at the Karnataka rice issue, even though Karnataka agreed to pay for the rice for its own scheme, FCI refused to give rice to Karnataka on the instructions of the Centre. This has never happened in the country before. Look at Himachal Pradesh, funds were denied to Himachal especially disaster relief funds. Even a child will know why funds are not given here because BJP lost elections in these two states," he added.

Chidambaram accused PM Modi of being "silent" on the situation in Manipur. "Since May 5, Manipur has been burning...The PM has found the time to visit several countries, to make a quick dash to attend the ASEAN Summit and then come back for the G20. It's startling and deeply disappointing that he has not found two hours to visit Manipur...Except a two-minute mention of Manipur just before the Parliament session started, he has not spoken about Manipur," he said. Party leader Jairam Ramesh, who also addressed the press conference, said the CWC will discuss preparations for assembly polls in five states on Sunday. (ANI)

