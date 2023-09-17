Left Menu

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on his way home after concluding a trip to Russia's Far East

PTI | Seoul | Updated: 17-09-2023 13:50 IST | Created: 17-09-2023 13:50 IST
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on his way home after concluding a trip to Russia's Far East
Russian media say North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is on his way back home after concluding a trip to Russia's Far East.

Russian state news agency RIA says a farewell ceremony was held for Kim on Sunday.

Since entering Russia aboard his armored train last Tuesday, Kim had met President Vladimir Putin and visited key military and technology sites, triggering outside concerns about an arms alliance between the two isolated nations.

