The construction of a crucial Far Eastern gas route, aimed at bolstering the Russian-Chinese energy partnership, is currently underway. Ambassador Zhang Hanhui confirmed the progress to Russia's RIA news agency.

The pipeline will transport gas from Russia's Pacific coast and is expected to commence exports in 2027, with initial deliveries of 2 bcm a year, eventually escalating to 12 bcm annually.

This initiative reflects Moscow's strategic pivot towards Beijing's energy market after facing Western sanctions post-Ukraine conflict, further cementing China's role as a key buyer of Russian energy resources.