New Far Eastern Gas Route: A Strategic Energy Link Between Russia and China
Russia is advancing the construction of a new Far Eastern gas route to China, expected to be operational by 2027. The project will initially deliver 2 bcm of gas annually, later increasing to 12 bcm, strengthening energy collaboration with China amid Western sanctions.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-12-2025 08:35 IST | Created: 17-12-2025 08:35 IST
The construction of a crucial Far Eastern gas route, aimed at bolstering the Russian-Chinese energy partnership, is currently underway. Ambassador Zhang Hanhui confirmed the progress to Russia's RIA news agency.
The pipeline will transport gas from Russia's Pacific coast and is expected to commence exports in 2027, with initial deliveries of 2 bcm a year, eventually escalating to 12 bcm annually.
This initiative reflects Moscow's strategic pivot towards Beijing's energy market after facing Western sanctions post-Ukraine conflict, further cementing China's role as a key buyer of Russian energy resources.
