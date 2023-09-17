Telangana 'betrayed' by govts in Delhi, Hyderabad; KCR family ruling like Nizams: Cong

The Congress Working Committee (CWC) has alleged that the promise of a golden Telangana ''lies shattered'' nine years after the state's formation as it has been ''betrayed'' by governments of the BJP in Delhi and the BRS in Hyderabad.

The party also claimed that Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and his family have established ''family rule'' and dragged the state back into the past by ''ruling like the Nizams''.

The Congress' top decision-making body made an earnest appeal to the people of the state to cast their votes for the party in the upcoming assembly and Parliament elections.

''It is time to reignite the dream of a 'Bangaaru' (golden) Telangana and deliver the future that the people of Telangana deserve,'' the CWC said in its appeal to voters made at its first meeting on Saturday.

In 2014, the struggle of the people of Telangana bore fruit with the creation of the state of Telangana, the Congress said.

''The people of Telangana hoped and wished for a 'Bangaaru' Telangana where they set the course of their own future with Nidhilu, Neelu, Niayamakalu – resources, water, employment – for all,'' the party said.

In its statement, the CWC recalled the key role of the Congress during the formation of the state of Telangana.

''(Former) UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and prime minister Manmohan Singh resolutely heeded the voices of Telangana's people, consulting every stakeholder and surmounting every political challenge,'' the CWC said.

''Yet, nine years after Telangana was formed, the CWC notes with anguish that the promise of a golden Telangana lies shattered, betrayed by governments both in Delhi and Hyderabad,'' it said in its appeal to voters.

The dream for which people fought for Telangana has remained unfulfilled, it claimed.

The Congress alleged that the resources of the new state meant for its people have ''instead been siphoned off by those in power''.

''Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and his family have established family rule and are deaf to the voices of the people,'' the party said.

Instead of the promised golden future, they have dragged the state back into the past by ruling like the Nizams, it added.

The Congress has embarked on a mass contact programme against this ''misrule'', starting with the Bharat Jodo Yatra, when former party chief Rahul Gandhi covered 405 km across eight districts, the statement said.

Tens of thousands of people shared their experiences of the governments of the BJP in Delhi and the BRS in Hyderabad, both enriching a chosen few at the cost of the poor, farmers, Dalits, tribals and minorities, the CWC said.

The Congress throughout India has always worked for a strong and inclusive economy whose benefits reach all, it said.

The Congress' track record in Telangana over decades shows its commitment to an inclusive economy through measures such as land rights, a strong public sector which accelerated the private sector, MGNREGA and statehood, it said.

''The successful Congress government in Karnataka, which has delivered on its guarantees within 100 days, shows that the Congress party does not make empty promises or jumlas, it makes history,'' the party said in its appeal to voters.

The Congress said it is ready to make history in Telangana.

The party will unveil six key guarantees to the people of Telangana at a rally later on Sunday, building on declarations in Warangal for farmers, Hyderabad for the youth, and Khammam for the elderly, the statement said.

The Congress top brass held their second round of deliberations on formulating a strategy for the upcoming assembly elections and the 2024 Lok Sabha polls on Sunday.

The first meeting of the reconstituted CWC took place on Saturday. An extended CWC meeting took place on Sunday.

Besides regular members, permanent invitees and special invitees, the extended meeting of the CWC included state party chiefs, Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leaders, parliamentary party office-bearers and its Central Election Committee members.

