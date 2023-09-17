Left Menu

"Seeing public anger, they cancelled INDI's rally...": CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

After the INDIA alliance cancelled their rally in Madhya Pradesh, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday said that they are afraid of facing public wrath over DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin's call to eradicate Sanatan Dharma.

ANI | Updated: 17-09-2023 18:40 IST | Created: 17-09-2023 18:40 IST
"Seeing public anger, they cancelled INDI's rally...": CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

After the INDIA alliance cancelled their rally in Madhya Pradesh, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday said that they are afraid of facing public wrath over DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin's call to "eradicate Sanatana Dharma". "After seeing the anger of the public they cancelled INDI's rally...People were enraged that 'Sanatana Dharma' had been insulted and Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, Kamal Nath and Digvijay Singh were silent on this. They got afraid because of this," CM Chouhan said.

On Saturday, former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh and state Congress chief Kamal Nath said that the INDIA bloc comprising over two dozen opposition parties' first joint public meeting in Madhya Pradesh has been cancelled. Nath made the remark while talking to reporters in the state capital Bhopal on Saturday.

On being asked about the INDIA rally in the state, Nath said, "The rally is not going to happen. It has been cancelled." Earlier, the INDIA bloc had decided to hold their first joint public meeting in Bhopal in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh in the first week of October and said the constituent parties would start seat-sharing talks at the earliest.

The first meeting of the Coordination Committee of INDIA was held at NCP chief Sharad Pawar's residence in the national capital. Addressing a seminar in Chennai earlier, Udhayanidhi, the minister for Sports and Youth Affairs in Tamil Nadu, equated Sanatana with "mosquitoes, dengue, malaria, fever and corona", adding that it should be eradicated and not merely opposed.

Taking a strong exception to Udhaynidhi's statement, BJP leaders and seers had earlier demanded that he take back his words and issue an apology. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX Falcon 9 launches 22 Starlink internet satellites to orbit

SpaceX Falcon 9 launches 22 Starlink internet satellites to orbit

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID shot -Reuters/Ipsos poll; Novartis shareholders vote in favour of Sandoz spin-off and more

Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID s...

 Global
3
Large-scale afforestation drive in coal sector aligns with sustainable development goals

Large-scale afforestation drive in coal sector aligns with sustainable devel...

 India
4
Science News Roundup: India plans crucial test in crewed space mission by October; NASA names chief of UFO research; panel sees no alien evidence and more

Science News Roundup: India plans crucial test in crewed space mission by Oc...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating the Digital Learning Curve: How Social Media Algorithms Shape Knowledge Exchange

Smart Spending: Say Goodbye to These 'Money-Saving' Mistakes

The Power of Words: How They Can Change Your Life

Diet Trends 2023: Exploring the Hottest New Health Fad

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023