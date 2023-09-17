Left Menu

Congress demands CM Shinde or his deputies meet OBC activist on hunger strike

PTI | Chandrapur | Updated: 17-09-2023 19:30 IST | Created: 17-09-2023 19:30 IST
Opposition leader Vijay Wadettiwar on Sunday demanded either Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde or his deputies visit Chandrapur within two days to ensure that an OBC leader on a hunger strike calls off his protest.

Rashtriya Other Backward Classes (OBC) Mahasangh activist Ravindra Tonge has been fasting since September 11 opposing any attempt to include Marathas in the OBC category.

Wadettiwar said the state government should give a written assurance to OBC leaders (on not bringing Marathas under the OBC category) and sort out this issue.

Addressing reporters after a rally was organised in Chandrapur to oppose the inclusion of Marathas in the OBC category, the Congress leader demanded the Centre bring a constitutional amendment regarding the existing 50% ceiling for reservations and settle the quota issue.

Wadettiwar claimed the Congress Working Committee (CWC) on Saturday passed a resolution calling for an increase in the existing upper limit of reservations for SCs, STs, and OBCs if the party comes to power.

''Either the chief minister or (two) deputy chief ministers should visit Chandrapur to interact with OBC leaders and appeal to the leader to withdraw his hunger strike within two days,'' he said.

Maratha activist Manoj Jarange, who observed a hunger strike for 16 days before withdrawing it on the assurance of CM Eknath Shinde on September 14, has demanded that Marathas be granted Kunbi status, which effectively means their inclusion under the OBC quota.

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has clarified that the existing OBC quota won't be diluted while granting the reservation to the Maratha community.

