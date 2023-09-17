Left Menu

PCC chiefs of poll-bound states discuss strategies to defeat BJP in CWC meeting

Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) chiefs from states gearing up for upcoming assembly elections discussed their strategies to defeat the BJP in the Congress Working Committee meeting held in Telangana.

ANI | Updated: 17-09-2023 20:03 IST | Created: 17-09-2023 20:03 IST
PCC chiefs of poll-bound states discuss strategies to defeat BJP in CWC meeting
CWC Meeting in Hyderabad (File Photo/@kharge). Image Credit: ANI
Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) chiefs from states gearing up for upcoming assembly elections discussed their strategies to defeat the BJP in the Congress Working Committee meeting held in Telangana. The newly constituted Congress Working Committee (CWC) held its first meeting in poll-bound Telangana's Hyderabad to formulate strategies for the upcoming Assembly polls in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Mizoram.

"Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) chiefs of poll-bound states have given presentations in the CWC meeting about the strategy and preparations for the polls, discussion on the campaign and rallies of senior leaders were also held," sources added. Calling the upcoming polls a "do-or-die fight", Congress general secretary KC Venugopal on Sunday said that the party is determined to remove the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

"This two-day meeting has put up a clear-cut agenda. It is a do-or-die fight for Congressmen. In 2024 we have to remove this (BJP) government. Therefore this is a call from the CWC to the workers of the party throughout the country. Now without taking a rest, we have to fight to win," Venugopal said after concluding the two-day Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting. He further asserted that Congress is going to form the government in all five states.

"As far as assembly elections are concerned, we are very confident that we are going to form the government in all five states." Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Mizoram, Rajasthan and Telangana will go to polls later this year.

The meeting of the top Congress leaders was scheduled for two days, Saturday and Sunday. On Saturday, the Congress Working Committee adopted a resolution to make the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) an ideological and electoral success.

The newly constituted Congress Working Committee held a meeting in Hyderabad and adopted multiple resolutions ranging from political and economic to security and other matters. "CWC wholeheartedly welcomes the continuing consolidation of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA). This has already rattled the Prime Minister and the BJP. The CWC reiterates the Congress party's resolve to make the INDIA initiative an ideological and electoral success so that our country is freed from divisive and polarising politics, the forces of social equity and justice are strengthened, and the people get a Union Government that is responsible, responsive, sensitive, transparent and accountable," the resolution read.

On the border issue with China, the CWC resolution read, "CWC unequivocally condemns the incursions by China into Indian-held territory and the repeated provocations such as publishing maps that include Arunachal Pradesh and other parts of India." "Most unfortunately, the Prime Minister's clean chit to China on 19 June 2020 and his continued refusal to admit the loss of territory have misled the country, belittled the sacrifices of our jawans and emboldened China to continue with its transgressions. The CWC calls upon the government to come clean on the border dispute with China and take a resolute stand against any challenge to the territorial integrity of India," it further read. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

