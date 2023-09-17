"Will celebrate his next birthday as former PM": Congress leader Pramod Tiwari taunts PM Modi on his birthday

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrates his 73rd birthday on Sunday, BJP and Opposition leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, Nitish Kumar, and Arvind Kejriwal, have wished the PM a happy birthday. Meanwhile, Rajya Sabha MP and Congress leader Pramod Tiwari took a dig at the PM by saying, that PM Modi may celebrate this birthday as Prime Minister, but he will celebrate his next birthday as a former Prime Minister.

"He may celebrate this birthday as the Prime Minister, I wish him health and happiness... But next birthday, he will celebrate as a former Prime Minister," he said. Meanwhile, wishes poured in from various political leaders for Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he turned 73 on Sunday.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah extended his wishes to PM Modi and called him "the architect of the new India", adding that he has laid a strong foundation for a grand and self-reliant India on the basis of the ancient heritage of our country. "Modi ji, the architect of the new India, has worked to lay the strong foundation of a grand and self-reliant India on the basis of the ancient heritage of our country. Be it an organisation or a government, we all always get inspiration from Modi ji that 'national interest comes first'. It is a privilege for me to get the opportunity to serve the country under the guidance of such a unique leader," Amit Shah posted on 'X' in Hindi.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari also extended birthday greetings to PM Modi and wished for a healthy and long life. "Respected Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji, I wish you a very happy birthday. May you stay healthy and live long. Best wishes that under your leadership, fear, hunger, and corruption will be completely eradicated from the country and we will once again attain the position of Vishwa Guru," Gadkari wrote on 'X' in Hindi.

Lauding PM Modi as the world's most popular public leader, BJP President JP Nadda said that PM Modi gave concrete shape to the global prestige of Indian culture, and the universal progress of the nation. "I heartily congratulate the world's most popular public leader, respected Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji on his birthday. You have given concrete shape to the global prestige of Indian culture, the multi-dimensional development of the people, and the universal progress of the nation," Nadda wrote on 'X' in Hindi. (ANI)

