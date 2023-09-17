"Centre not clear about agenda of Special Parliament session...," says Kerala Congress MP

Speaking on the eve of special session of Parliament Kerala Congress MP Jose K Mani said that the centre is is not clear about the agenda of special Parliament session adding that they were "hiding something." "The centre is not clear about the agenda and is hiding something. "They (Centre) are not clear about it (agenda). They are not telling us...the agendas (of special Parliament session) that are taken up are normal subjects. They are hiding something, and we wanted to ask them what is the agenda..," Mani told ANI after the all-party meeting.

Earlier in the day, an all-party meeting began in the Parliament Library building, ahead of the Special Session of Parliament which begins tomorrow. Union Minister Rajnath Singh and leaders of opposition parties arrived to attend the all-party meeting in the national capital.

Earlier on Wednesday, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said that a meeting of the floor leaders of all parties has been called on September 17, a day before the five-day-long sitting Special Session is scheduled.The Special Session will be held from September 18 to 22. The Monsoon Session of Parliament, which concluded last month, was held in the old Parliament building.The Special Session will see a discussion on Parliament's 75-year journey, starting from the Samvidhan Sabha that first met on December 9, 1946.

A discussion on 'Parliamentary Journey of 75 years starting from Samvidhan Sabha – Achievements, Experiences, Memories and Learnings' will be held in Parliament on the first day of the five-sitting long special session, a parliamentary bulletin said on Wednesday. The announcement of the Special Session came as a surprise in political circles with the parties gearing up for assembly polls in five states later this year.

Earlier today, Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar hoisted the national flag at the new Parliament building a day before the commencement of the Special Session of Parliament. The Special Session, starting on Monday will see parliamentary proceedings shift from the old to the adjacent new building.

Dhankhar hoisted the flag atop "Gaja Dwar" of the new Parliament building. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla was also present on the occasion. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)