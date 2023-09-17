Communists were at forefront of freedom struggle; BJP-RSS had no role, says CPI's D Raja

Asserting that the Communists played a heroic role in the country's freedom movement and against Nizam's rule in Hyderabad, CPI General Secretary D Raja on Sunday said BJP's predecessor Jan Sangh and RSS had no role in the freedom struggle.

Speaking at an event on the completion of the week-long celebration of the 'Telangana Armed Struggle' organised by CPI here, he said nobody can write the history of modern India and Telangana without recognising the heroic role played by the Communists. He referred to the celebration of 'Hyderabad Liberation Day' by BJP, the day the erstwhile princely state of Hyderabad under Nizam rule merged with the Indian Union on September 17, 1948, and said ''...it is irony of history that BJP is observing this day, even BRS is observing this day. Whatever may be the name they call it, but what was the role of BJP? The predecessor of BJP was Jan Sangh. The mentor of Jan Sangh was and is RSS. They had no role in the freedom struggle of our country,'' he pointed out.

They cannot claim anything as their contribution to the independence of our country, he said.

The freedom movement became a mass movement only when Communists came to the forefront and the Communists emerged as the prime players in the struggle for the independence of the country, he said.

In Telangana, Communists had called for armed struggle against the rule of landlords and 'razakars' (armed supporters of Nizam rule), he said.

It was Communists who made sacrifices during the freedom struggle, he said.

''Now, I challenge Mr Amit Shah, BJP leaders. Where was RSS? Where was Jan Sangh? What was your struggle?,'' he asked.

In Telangana, it was Communists who fought against Nizam's rule, taking up the problems of farmers, agriculture workers and the poor, he pointed out.

''Communists never looked at it as a dispute or conflict between Hindus and Muslims. Now, BJP is trying to distort the history as though it was a struggle between Hindus and Muslims. I reject that,'' he said.

The values of India should be safeguarded, he asserted.

Raja, who hit out at the Modi government's alleged misrule since 2014, said the BJP should be defeated. Union Home Minister Amit Shah attended the 'Hyderabad Liberation Day' celebration organised by the Centre in the city on Sunday.

September 17 is interpreted differently by different parties in Telangana.

CPI contends that the 'Telangana Armed Struggle' spearheaded by the Communists led to the merger of the Hyderabad State with the Indian Union, and organised week-long celebrations to mark the occasion.

The BRS government celebrated the day as 'national integration day' today.

The BJP celebrates the day as 'Telangana liberation day' and has been fighting for its official celebration by governments for over two decades now.

