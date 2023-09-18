All like-minded parties welcome to join hand in fight against BJP: Abhishek

Trinamool Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Monday described next year's general election as a fight against the BJP and welcomed all like-minded parties to join hands for the purpose. Banerjee emphasised the importance of ''solidarity and safeguarding democratic values'' in the fight against BJP.

He, however, declined to comment on the CPI(M)'s decision not to participate in the coordination committee of the newly formed Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) coalition. ''I am not aware of CPI(M)'s political position and would prefer not to comment on that. In this fight against the BJP, we have welcomed every other opposition party to be a part of the committee. CPI(M) or any other political party's final call is solely their decision,'' the TMC Diamond Harbour MP told reporters at the airport while leaving for New Delhi to take part in the ongoing special session of Parliament.

''Recognising the importance of solidarity in safeguarding democratic values, Abhishek Banerjee affirmed that our doors are always open to all like-minded parties. In this fight against the BJP, we shall stand tall and united,'' the Trinamool Congress later posted on the X.

The CPI(M) after its politburo meeting has decided to stay out of the coordination committee of the opposition bloc INDIA.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)