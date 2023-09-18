Left Menu

All like-minded parties welcome to join hand in fight against BJP: Abhishek

Banerjee emphasised the importance of solidarity and safeguarding democratic values in the fight against BJP.He, however, declined to comment on the CPIMs decision not to participate in the coordination committee of the newly formed Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance INDIA coalition.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 18-09-2023 18:53 IST | Created: 18-09-2023 18:53 IST
All like-minded parties welcome to join hand in fight against BJP: Abhishek
  • Country:
  • India

Trinamool Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Monday described next year's general election as a fight against the BJP and welcomed all like-minded parties to join hands for the purpose. Banerjee emphasised the importance of ''solidarity and safeguarding democratic values'' in the fight against BJP.

He, however, declined to comment on the CPI(M)'s decision not to participate in the coordination committee of the newly formed Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) coalition. ''I am not aware of CPI(M)'s political position and would prefer not to comment on that. In this fight against the BJP, we have welcomed every other opposition party to be a part of the committee. CPI(M) or any other political party's final call is solely their decision,'' the TMC Diamond Harbour MP told reporters at the airport while leaving for New Delhi to take part in the ongoing special session of Parliament.

''Recognising the importance of solidarity in safeguarding democratic values, Abhishek Banerjee affirmed that our doors are always open to all like-minded parties. In this fight against the BJP, we shall stand tall and united,'' the Trinamool Congress later posted on the X.

The CPI(M) after its politburo meeting has decided to stay out of the coordination committee of the opposition bloc INDIA.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US Domestic News Roundup: Special counsel seeks limits on Trump's statements in elections case; US Supreme Court's Jackson urges nation's history of racism to be taught and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Special counsel seeks limits on Trump's statements...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves GSK's bone marrow cancer therapy; EU regulator backs AstraZeneca and Daiichi's lung cancer drug and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves GSK's bone marrow cancer therapy; EU re...

 Global
3
Sharma makes cut, but slips late in third round at BMW PGA

Sharma makes cut, but slips late in third round at BMW PGA

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID shot -Reuters/Ipsos poll; Novartis shareholders vote in favour of Sandoz spin-off and more

Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating the Digital Learning Curve: How Social Media Algorithms Shape Knowledge Exchange

Smart Spending: Say Goodbye to These 'Money-Saving' Mistakes

The Power of Words: How They Can Change Your Life

Diet Trends 2023: Exploring the Hottest New Health Fad

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023