"It's a historic day...," Arjun Ram Meghwal on last day in old Parliament building

Calling it a 'historic day', Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal on Monday said that the 75 years of Parliament journey will be discussed throughout the day. "Today, Parliament's journey of 75 years will be discussed. It will be discussed throughout the day. It is a historic day. I think this will be the last discussion in the (Old) Parliament building. From September 19 we will sit in the new Parliament building," Meghwal said.

The session today will be held in the old Parliament building, and MPs will move into the building on September 19, the second day of the special session. Adhir further mentioned Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar and said that we need mantras of Ambedkar and Pandit Nehru who have make this parliamentary democracy glorious for us.

Initiating the discussion on the 'Parliamentary journey of 75 years starting from Samvidhan Sabha – achievements, experiences, memories and learnings' in the Lok Sabha, the Prime Minister also referred to the Parliament shifting to the new building on Tuesday and said "bidding goodbye to this building is an emotional moment". Earlier in the day, while, addressing media persons outside Parliament, PM Modi said that all decisions of the time to make India a developed country by 2047 will be taken in the new Parliament building.

The Special Session of Parliament began on Monday and will continue till Friday. The government has eight legislative items on its agenda for the session.

The announcement of the special session came as a surprise in political circles with the parties gearing up for assembly polls in five states later this year. (ANI)

