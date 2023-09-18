Cong welcomes reported move that govt may introduce women's reservation bill

Amid speculation that the women's reservation bill may be tabled in Parliament on Tuesday, the Congress said it welcomes the reported move as the party has been raising the demand for long.

''We welcome the reported decision of the Union Cabinet and await the details of the Bill,'' Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh posted on X.

''This could have very well been discussed in the all-party meeting before the Special Session, and consensus could have been built instead of operating under a veil of secrecy,'' the Congress leader said. Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram said if the government introduces the Women's Reservation Bill on Tuesday, it will be a ''victory for the Congress and its allies in the UPA government''.

''Remember, it was during the UPA government that the Bill was passed in the Rajya Sabha on 9-3-2010. In its 10th year, the BJP is resurrecting the Bill that it had buried in the hope that the clamour for the Bill will die,'' Chidambaram said.

''On the contrary, at every opportunity -- most recently at the CWC at Hyderabad -- the Congress has vociferously pleaded for the Bill to be passed in Parliament. Let's hope that the Bill will be introduced and passed in the ongoing Session,'' the former Union minister said.

The Congress also shared a 2018 social media post by then Congress chief Rahul Gandhi in which he demanded that the Women's Reservation Bill be passed.

The party shared Gandhi's 2018 letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi calling on his government to get the bill passed.

Minister of State Prahlad Singh Patel on Monday posted on social media platform X that the Union Cabinet has approved the women's reservation bill, but deleted the post within an hour.

While there was no official word on what transpired in the Cabinet meeting, which lasted for more than 90 minutes on Monday evening, speculations were rife that it approved the women's reservation bill.

''Only the Modi government had the moral courage to fulfil the demand for women's reservation which was proved by the approval of the cabinet. Congratulations Narendra Modi ji and congratulations to the Modi government,'' the minister said in the now-deleted post.

Ramesh also shared a detailed post he made on Sunday to underline how the Congress has been supporting Women's Reservation bill.

''The Congress Working Committee has demanded that the Women's Reservation Bill must be passed during the Special Session of Parliament,'' he said quoting the CWC resolution that was passed at its meeting in Hyderabad this weekend.

Ramesh had on September 17 said former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi first introduced the Constitution Amendment Bills for one-third reservation in panchayats and nagarpalikas in May 1989. It passed in Lok Sabha but failed in Rajya Sabha in September 1989, he noted.

He also said then Prime Minister P V Narasimha Rao reintroduced Constitution Amendment Bills for one-third reservation for women in panchayats and nagarpalikas in April 1993. Both Bills passed and became law.

''Now there are more than 15 lakh elected women representatives in panchayats and nagarpalikas. This comes to about 40 percent.

''As PM, Dr. Manmohan Singh brought Constitution Amendment Bill for one-third reservation for women in Parliament and state legislatures. Bill passed on March 9, 2010 in the Rajya Sabha. But it was not taken up in Lok Sabha,'' Ramesh claimed.

He said Bills introduced/passed in Rajya Sabha do not lapse and the Women's Reservation Bill is still very much active.

''The Congress party has for the past nine years been demanding that the Women's Reservation Bill already passed by the Rajya Sabha should now get passed by the Lok Sabha as well,'' Ramesh had said.

