Name old Parliament building 'Samvidhan Sadan': PM Modi

It should not be called just the old Parliament... It can be named Samvidhan Sadan, Modi said.Members of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha on Tuesday gathered at the historic Central Hall of the old Parliament building for the function.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-09-2023 13:27 IST | Created: 19-09-2023 13:04 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The old Parliament building should be named ''Samvidhan Sadan'', Prime Minister Narendra Modi suggested on Tuesday.

''We are shifting to the new Parliament building. It is an auspicious day, it is Ganesh Chaturthi,'' he said, addressing a function held in the Central Hall to commemorate the rich legacy of the Parliament of India ''My suggestion is that as we are going to the new building, the glory of this building should never decline. It should not be called just the old Parliament... It can be named Samvidhan Sadan,'' Modi said.

Members of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha on Tuesday gathered at the historic Central Hall of the old Parliament building for the function.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

