PM Modi, several MPs walk from old Parliament building to new one

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-09-2023 13:30 IST | Created: 19-09-2023 13:18 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, several MPs walked from the old to the new Parliament building on Tuesday to attend the sitting in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha chambers in the new complex.

Modi, flanked by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP chief JP Nadda, walked from the old Parliament building to the new one, with NDA MPs following them while raising slogans such as 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' and 'Vande Matram'.

Lok Sabh Speaker Om Birla also walked to the new Parliament separately.

Several opposition MPs were also seen later walking towards the new Parliament complex.

Earlier, the MPs attended a function in the Central Hall of old Parliament building, marking the move to the new Parliament complex.

