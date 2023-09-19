Left Menu

CPI(M) will strengthen INDIA bloc nationally, fight TMC, BJP in Bengal: Senior leader

The situation in say, Kerala or West Bengal might not be similar to a north Indian state.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 19-09-2023 13:43 IST | Created: 19-09-2023 13:43 IST
CPI(M) will strengthen INDIA bloc nationally, fight TMC, BJP in Bengal: Senior leader
  • Country:
  • India

Senior CPI(M) leader Sujan Chakraborty on Tuesday said that the Left party will strengthen the opposition INDIA bloc nationally but will also continue its fight against both the BJP and the Trinamool Congress in West Bengal.

Chakraborty said that the CPI(M) will not be a part of the INDIA bloc coordination committee but will put its might against the BJP.

''We will not waver from our stand against the BJP and communal forces across the country but we will also equally fight against the saffron party and the ruling TMC in West Bengal,'' the CPI(M) central committee member told PTI.

Mamata Banerjee-led TMC is also a part of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA).

''Every state has different ground realities. The situation in say, Kerala or West Bengal might not be similar to a north Indian state. Being a national party like the Congress, we believe we have a greater and crucial role to play in the fight against the BJP, unlike regional forces like the TMC,'' he said.

Chakraborty said the CPI(M) will not soften its fight against the TMC, which is ''singed by corruption, allegedly depriving teaching jobs to thousands of youths''.

''The TMC has a secret understanding with the BJP to save the skin of tainted leaders who are under the glare of central investigation agencies,'' he said.

''On the other hand, the Left's integrity in its fight against the BJP has never been unwavering and it will continue,'' he said.

Asked to comment on the CPI(M)'s decision, TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee told reporters that what the Left party does is its call but the TMC has always welcomed all ''like-minded parties'' in the fight against the BJP.

BJP state spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya said the CPI(M)'s decision shows its opportunist stance.

''On one hand, it goes ballistic in public against Himalayan corruption in the TMC regime, while on the other, it shares the same conference table with TMC leaders in Delhi and elsewhere. This hypocrisy is now clear before the people of West Bengal,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sports News Roundup: O's edge Rays, both punch tickets to postseason; panish court throws out Rubiales' pre-kiss defamation lawsuit and more

Sports News Roundup: O's edge Rays, both punch tickets to postseason; panish...

 Global
2
Infra firm, former CMD booked by CBI in bank fraud case

Infra firm, former CMD booked by CBI in bank fraud case

 India
3
Bangladesh Prime Minsiter Sheikh Hasina arrives in New York to attend 78th UN General Assembly

Bangladesh Prime Minsiter Sheikh Hasina arrives in New York to attend 78th U...

 United States
4
Japanese company working to transform cow waste into rocket fuel

Japanese company working to transform cow waste into rocket fuel

 Japan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Are Self-Driving Cars Really Safer? Exploring the Facts

Is Weight Loss Training a Waste of Your Precious Time? Discover the Truth

Stay Awake and Energized: Non-Caffeine Solutions That Work

Boost Your Brainpower: Memory Hacks That Work

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023